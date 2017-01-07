Instagram just expanded its celebrity repertoire by one!
Tom Brady finally joined the popular social media platform on Saturday afternoon, sharing a photo of himself smack dab in the middle of a snow storm. The NFL star sports the not-so winter appropriate 'fit of a short sleeve tee, dark denim jeans, sneakers and a hat as he stands in the snow with his arms outstretched.
"You can take the boy out of California... and I think they took the California out of the boy!" he captioned the snapshot.
Brady added, "Instagram is coming..." Sounds like we've got a punny Game of Thrones fan on our hands!
The New England Patriots quarterback is only following six accounts as of now, one of which includes his stunning wife Gisele Bündchen. The Brazilian supermodel is quite active on the 'gram, so it's about time she convinced her hubby to join the club.
Within just hours of activating his account, Brady wracked up more than 400 thousand followers, and there's certainly more on the way.
An as it turns out, the 39-year-old father of three has been teasing his Facebook followers for the past of couple of days with the possibility of joining a second social media app. Before the big reveal, he shared a Facebook Live video parodying how most athletes announce their team of choice.
Sitting in front of four hats with Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and MySpace logos across them, Brady shared, "I'd like to thank all my Facebook fans for your incredible support as I set sight on a second social media network."
He goes back and forth between picking up the different hats before ultimately deciding upon Instagram, of course.
It's hilariously dorky, but nonetheless oh-so Tom Brady. Welcome to Instagram!