Lady Gaga is getting ready to rock Super Bowl LI!

The 30-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo of herself rehearsing on a stage with her musicians and crew.

"30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," she wrote.

Lady Gaga wore a red and white tracksuit with her stage name printed in the back and her blond hair swept up in a messy bun.

The singer announced in September she would perform at the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show, saying, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA."