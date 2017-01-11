Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria has just announced that she and her longtime girlfriend Chelsea Fairless have ended their engagement and relationship.

DeLaria posted a funny photo on Instagram of her with Chelsea and Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor and wrote, "Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support ❤ xoxo Lea &@female_trouble."