Carrie Fisher made quite an entrance at her own funeral.
The 60-year-old Star Wars star and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, were laid to rest together Friday at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills. The two died within one day of each other in December—Carrie from a cardiac event and then Debbie from a suspected stroke. Carrie was cremated soon after her death.
Todd Fisher, Carrie's 58-year-old brother and Debbie's only surviving child, arrived at the funeral carrying a green and white urn that resembled a Prozac pill. Some of Carrie's ashes were buried with Debbie.
Prozac, an antidepressant medication, is often used to treat bipolar disorder. Carrie was open about her battle with the disease.
She was also known for her dry sense of humor; New York magazine reported in 2009 that her Beverly Hills home's kitchen floor contained tiles shaped and labeled like enormous Prozac tablets.
Carrie told WebMD magazine in 2010 she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24, adding, "The diagnosis when I accepted it? I was 29. But I was still loaded [then]; if you're on drugs, you look bipolar anyway."
Carrie had also battled substance abuse throughout her life and had undergone rehab.
She told USA Today in 2002 she tried lithium to combat bipolar disorder and had also been on other medications.
"I outlasted my problems," Carrie told Diane Sawyer in 2001. "I am mentally ill. I can say that. I am not ashamed of that. I survived that, I'm still surviving it, but bring it on. Better me than you."
Humor, Carrie agreed, is essential for good health.
"Yes! I laugh a lot, actually. A lot," she told WebMD magazine. "I've gotten to an age where I enjoy my life. I've spent enough time struggling with it, and at this point it's living on one side of the magnifying glass; I stay on the side of making big things appear small. I enjoy myself and I have a lot of good friends, good relationships. You learn to get there."
"Having gone through a lot of stuff I've gone through—I don't want to do that stuff anymore," she said. "I take care of myself best as I can. I do the best imitation of maturity I can possibly muster."