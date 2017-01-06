Uh, Did Prince Jackson Mess Up His New Tattoo?

Oops?

Prince Jackson, the eldest of the late Michael Jackson's three children, recently got a massive new tattoo that doesn't read quite right.

The 19-year-old got a piece of armor containing part of the late Welsh poet Dylan Thomas' most famous poem, "Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night," inked on his right shoulder, bicep and chest.

However, his tattoo read, "Do not go gentle in that good night." He also had the line "Rage, rage against the dying of the light" tattooed underneath, but the word "against" appears to be misspelled.