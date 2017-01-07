Getty Images
There's a first time for everything—even after decades in Hollywood.
As the annual Golden Globe Awards approach, actors and actresses young and old are preparing to take their seats at the Beverly Hilton as this year's esteemed contenders.
Industry newcomers, like Insecure's Issa Rae and This Is Us' Chrissy Metz, and award veterans (we're looking at you, Meryl Streep) alike have the chance to take the podium on Sunday. Still, the potential moment holds even more weight for a select few who have spent years coming close to the statue, but have not yet been able to take it home. Such names may surprise you.
Take Ryan Gosling, the nominated male lead of Damien Chazelle's La La Land. The multi-hyphenate star has been in show business since his pre-teen years and has collected four Golden Globe nominations in the span of his career, yet has not been able to secure the gold just yet.
Dale Robinette/Lionsgate
It's shockingly the same story for his recurring leading lady, Emma Stone. However, with a performance that has been regarded as a career high, could the third nomination be a charm? According to the actress, it hasn't been at the forefront of her mind.
"I'm trying not to think about that," she said of her award buzz and potentially winning an Oscar in Rolling Stone. "I just focus on what I've got to do at any one moment, and don't necessarily think about where it's all leading."
20th Century Fox
The list continues with Hollywood funny men like Jonah Hill and Ryan Reynolds. Like their colleagues, they've also been working in front of the camera for decades, but have not yet been able to grace a Golden Globes audience with a hilarious acceptance address.
Since they are both nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, unfortunately only one of these two men may earn the accolade this time around, but nevertheless, they've certainly put in the work.
On the drama front, Casey Affleck has emerged a favorite in the nomination pool for his emotional turn in Manchester by the Sea. Decades after becoming a rising star alongside his brother in Good Will Hunting, the critics are counting on him to finally emerge a winner.
Arguably one of the most surprising stars without the golden statuette sitting on a shelf at home is Viola Davis. After a boundary-breaking television series and a handful of Oscar-nominated roles, many would assume there isn't an award the 51-year-old hasn't collected.
Still, after becoming the first African American to win the Emmy Award for Best Drama Actress in 2015 and racking up major buzz for her work in Fences this year, her fifth Golden Globe nomination may be the start of a 2017 winning streak.