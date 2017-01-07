There's a first time for everything—even after decades in Hollywood.

As the annual Golden Globe Awards approach, actors and actresses young and old are preparing to take their seats at the Beverly Hilton as this year's esteemed contenders.

Industry newcomers, like Insecure's Issa Rae and This Is Us' Chrissy Metz, and award veterans (we're looking at you, Meryl Streep) alike have the chance to take the podium on Sunday. Still, the potential moment holds even more weight for a select few who have spent years coming close to the statue, but have not yet been able to take it home. Such names may surprise you.

Take Ryan Gosling, the nominated male lead of Damien Chazelle's La La Land. The multi-hyphenate star has been in show business since his pre-teen years and has collected four Golden Globe nominations in the span of his career, yet has not been able to secure the gold just yet.