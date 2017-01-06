Mel Gibson is an Oscar-winning actor, director and...hairdresser?

He may not have a beauty license, but that didn't stop the 61-year-old star from taking some scissors to a stranger's head Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fortunately, he did have an ounce experience behind the chair.

"I used to cut my children's hair when they were little. They didn't have a choice in the matter," Gibson recalled. "It wasn't a great job, but it got them through. They're still alive."

Assisted by the show's resident sidekick, Guillermo—who is also not a licensed cosmetologist—the men got to work on New Zealand native William's long and curly mane.

"Get creative Mel! Go nuts with that," Kimmel advised as they cut to commercial.