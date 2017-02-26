Kevin Winter/Getty Images
A major dose of Disney magic just graced Hollywood's biggest night.
During Sunday evening's 2017 Oscars, fans were treated to a delightful reunion long overdue. Yes, it was time to see Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling together again.
Timberlake opened the ceremony by performing a mashup of his 2016 Trolls soundtrack hit "Can't Stop the Feeling" and Bill Withers' 1977 track "Lovely Day" and stepped into the audience during his set, during which he briefly came face-to-face with his fellow former The All New Mickey Mouse Club member, or Mouseketeer, and put his hand on his shoulder.
Later during the ceremony, Timberlake walked over to Gosling and shook his hand, E! News has learned.
And for those who don't already know, Justin is up for Best Original Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling." As for Ryan, he could walk away with the Best Actor award for his role in La La Land.
Disney
It's a rare reunion for a duo who shares quite the history. Back when they were on The Mickey Mouse Club, the little Mouseketeers were roommates for a period of time.
And as they continued to find success in the Hollywood spotlight, the pair continued to stay in touch. In fact, both stars reportedly attended a Saturday Night Live after-party together in December 2015.
In addition to having success in the industry, both Justin and Ryan have found happiness in their personal lives.
Justin is married to Jessica Biel and share a baby boy named Silas. As for Ryan, he shares two daughters with his longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes.
In other words, life really is pretty magical for these two stars.
