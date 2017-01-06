Inside Matt Lauer's Most Bombshell Celebrity Interviews Ever

In 20 years, it seems there's no question Matt Lauer hasn't asked.

From the heavy to the light-hearted, the Today co-anchor has covered two decades worth of topics with Hollywood's biggest names—many times at their most critical career moments.

Whether it was Ryan Lochte at the height of international criticism or Kim Kardashian speaking for the first time about Caitlyn Jenner's transition, the 59-year-old journalist has proven time and time again he's not afraid to ask the difficult questions.

Today, on the 20th anniversary of landing the job, it was only fitting that we conjure up the most unique, at times tense and overall memorable star sit-downs with Lauer. Action!