Why New Mom Janet Jackson Needs Her Privacy More Than Most

Janet also kicked off the acting portion of her career on the classic 1970s-era series Good Times and appeared on Different Strokes and Fame in the 1980s. It was when she put TV—and a whirlwind marriage to James DeBarge—aside to focus on music, however, that her star took off.

Having released two not particularly successful albums, Janet cut business ties with her father, Joe Jackson, and got to work on her third album, 1986's Control.

On the wings of "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," and "When I Think of You," that album went to No. 1, and forever after she could've just been "Janet" if Janet Jackson didn't already have a certain ring to it.

And the rest is history. As well as HIStory, Michael Jackson's smash-hit 1995 album that included "Scream," featuring brother and sister joining forces for a perfectly choreographed breakdown in response to being treated like tabloid chum.