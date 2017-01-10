"I don't feel sorry for her, ever!"

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her and Kim Kardashian's relationship struggles on the Jan. 12 premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. While meeting with contestant Will, who recently split from his boyfriend, Khloe explains why Kim's past relationships when they were younger always made her feel "a little good."

"I really know exactly how you feel," Khloe tells Will in the clip above. "I know you don't think I do, but I do and it sucks and you feel vulnerable and exposed and like you're on the verge of tears...everyone goes through it."