"I don't feel sorry for her, ever!"
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her and Kim Kardashian's relationship struggles on the Jan. 12 premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. While meeting with contestant Will, who recently split from his boyfriend, Khloe explains why Kim's past relationships when they were younger always made her feel "a little good."
"I really know exactly how you feel," Khloe tells Will in the clip above. "I know you don't think I do, but I do and it sucks and you feel vulnerable and exposed and like you're on the verge of tears...everyone goes through it."
Khloe then tells Will, "I remember when we were younger, Kim is like the most beautiful person, never had weight issues, like I don't feel sorry for her, ever! And any guy she would break up with she was like, 'Who's gonna want me?' I remember she would always...I'm like, 'Shut the f--k up!'"
But seeing Kim go through that made Khloe realize she wasn't alone.
"It always used to make feel a little good," Khloe admits. "I'm like, 'Well if Kim feels that way then I'm OK that I feel that way.'"
