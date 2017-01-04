Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are now a part of the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke.
Though the "TiK ToK" singer dropped the sexual assault lawsuit against the producer (real name Lukasz Gottwald) in the state of California in August, she is still moving forward with it in New York. On Wednesday, E! News obtained new court documents from a status hearing on December 26, which includes new evidence.
The documents claim the judge received and sealed a text message sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga in April 2016, which Dr. Luke is able to share with Mother Monster as well as Katy Perry.
The docs state, "Gottwald may share with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry the April 2016 text that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga, which Kesha turned over in discovery."
However, the context of the text message, what is says or how it will assist in the legal battle will remain confidential. It's up to both parties' attorneys whether the texts will be unveiled in court.
Meanwhile, Kesha sued the producer in 2014, claiming sexual assault and battery and seeking to invalidate recording contracts she had signed with him. However, in a countersuit, he called her allegations "defamatory" and claimed he was being extorted. Kesha sought a preliminary injunction that would allow her to release music outside of Dr. Luke's authority; however, a judge denied the request in February.
After dismissing her lawsuit against Dr. Luke in California, her lawyer explained she plans to appeal the February judgement and move forward with other legal claims in New York.
Both Perry and Gaga have worked with Dr. Luke on many of their chart-topping hits throughout the years. Though Perry has remained quiet on the topic, Gaga has voiced her support for Kesha.
In March, Gaga stood up for Kesha in a radio interview with Carson Daly. "I feel like she's being very publicly shamed for something that happens in the music industry all the time, to women and men," she said. "I just want to stand by her side because I can't watch another woman that went through what I've been through suffer."