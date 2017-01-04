Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are now a part of the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke.

Though the "TiK ToK" singer dropped the sexual assault lawsuit against the producer (real name Lukasz Gottwald) in the state of California in August, she is still moving forward with it in New York. On Wednesday, E! News obtained new court documents from a status hearing on December 26, which includes new evidence.

The documents claim the judge received and sealed a text message sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga in April 2016, which Dr. Luke is able to share with Mother Monster as well as Katy Perry.