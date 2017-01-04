The Decker family is one fabulous foursome.

Jessie James Decker and her NFL star hubby Eric Decker are the proud parents to a pair of absolutely presh tots, 2-year-old Vivianne Rose and Eric Jr., 1. Lucky for fans of the lovebirds, Jessie isn't shy when it comes to treating her social media followers to bits and pieces of her little ones' biggest accomplishments.

From Vivi and Eric's first-ever trip to the Happiest Place On Earth to successful dentist appointments sans cavities, every major milestone is reason to celebrate in the Decker household. And why shouldn't it be?!

For an extra dose of celeb kid cuteness, check out 13 of Jessie and Eric's family firsts over the years below: