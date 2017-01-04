Viola Davis has always been candid when it comes to her upbringing, but the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner opened up even more to host James Lipton when she stopped by Inside the Actors Studio. Davis, whose performance in Fences is generating a ton of buzz, revealed she and sister Dolores used to play a game of "tea party" when things were rough around the house.

"I grew up with extreme violence in the family, my father was an alcoholic," Davis said in the episode airing Thursday, Jan. 5 on Bravo. But this wasn't just a normal tea party Dolores and Viola would play, no, the two took on personalities of rich women, Jagee amd Jaja (taking a step at spelling here) from Beverly Hills.