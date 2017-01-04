Vivica A. Fox wants to make one thing clear: She is not tired of seeing butts. Good thing, too, since her new gig has her surrounded by plenty of them.
As the star of Lifetime's newest reality series, Vivica's Black Magic, the actress is giving fans a glimpse into her newest business venture—which just so happens to be an exotic male revue and ultimate ladies' night experience—and as she tells it, she's uniquely qualified for the job.
"Absolutely," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi during a recent visit to set. "I've been making it rain on the fellas for a long time...And then, don't forget, I played a stripper in Independence Day!"
As Vivica embarks on her quest to beefcake squad into shape and onto the ultimate goal—a spot on the Las Vegas strip—the actress has been remarkably involved in every step of the way. "I'm the host of the show. I'm heavily involved with the show. I'm very hands on," she admitted. "I auditioned the guys, they are my elite eight. I'm involved with their costumes, the wardrobe, the choreography. I get on their nerves. I've become mama bear."
Does she ever go home and just think "Ugh, no more butts!"? "No, no," she told Will, laughing. "Never!"
As for what exactly inspired the star to put her money and reputation on the line, it turns out we have a certain Sharknado star to thank. "A good friend of mine, Ian Ziering, took me to see Chippendales in Las Vegas and,
lo and behold, I noticed that there was only one African-American on the stage. And I said, 'You know something? Between Chippendales and Magic Mike, they are sure missing out on a lot of chocolate. A lot of chocolate. And they don't know that the brothers really got some moves.'"
Vivica's Black Magic premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.