He's been behind bars for the brutal murder of his parents for the last 27 years, and now, almost 20 years since being convicted of first-degree murder, Lyle Menendez is speaking about the heinous events that put him there.

"I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that and no amount of regret has changed it," Menendez told ABC News during a recent phone interview, which will be featured in the upcoming special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers. "I accept that. You are often defined by a few moments of your life, but that's not who you are in your life, you know. Your life is your totality of it… You can't change it. You just, you're stuck with the decisions you made."