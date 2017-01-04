Four seasons in and Nick Viall is still experiencing firsts in the Bachelor franchise.

While not too much drama went down in The Bachelor's season premiere on Monday night, the promo for the rest of the season featured a lot of OMG moments. But the moment that really shocked us? One contestant slapping Nick across the face. (Shall we call it the Slap Heard 'Round the Mansion?)

And when E! News' Carissa Culiner sat down with Nick after the premiere, he revealed viewers will actually see the shocking slap happen in episode two, airing on Jan. 9.