What's in a name? Funny you should ask!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana.

"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the singer's rep confirmed to E! News after confirming the baby boy's name is Eissa Al Mana.

As fans of the Grammy winner celebrated the arrival, others couldn't help but wonder what is the meaning of the couple's youngest family member?

While those close to the family are remaining tight-lip, one theory already floating around is the fact that the name means Jesus in Arabic.