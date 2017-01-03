Could Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens be working on new material for a High School Musical revival?!

Well not quite, but the former co-stars and IRL besties recently reunited to perform their own version of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's," which was later shared on Tisdale's YouTube page Tuesday.

And as it turns out, Ashley and Vanessa's characters Sharpay and Gabriella never actually performed a duet together for the beloved Disney move trilogy, so this performance is quite a treat for HSM fanatics. Accompanied by Tisdale's hubby Chris French, Hudgens, wearing the Elisabetta Shag Fur Jacket by AS by DF, and Ashley perform a stripped-down version of the pop hit while barefoot in a makeshift fort.

Yes, 2017 is already off to a fantastic start.