Lena Dunhamis standing up to her critics.

Glamour magazine opted out of photoshopping the actress and her Girls co-stars for their February 2017 issue, a move that prompted Dunham to speak out on Instagram following the tell-all interview's release.

"Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was f--king funny looking," the always outspoken celeb began her lengthy message. "Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility."

Lena, 30, continued, "Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of 'isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?'"