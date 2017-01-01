Despite a bit of a rough year in his football career, Eric Decker is feeling exceptionally grateful to ring in 2017 thanks to his wife, Jessie James Decker and their two kids, Vivianne and Eric II.

The New York Jets player—who suffered a season-ending injury in October—took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a photo of his babies with a sweet message for Jessie and their family.

"#2016 has brought me so many joys, laughter, challenges and appreciation to my life!" he began, adding, "Having football taken from me and going thru 2 surgeries has made me step back and be thankful for everything I have in my life! To live in the moment and take nothing for granted!"