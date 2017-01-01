Despite a bit of a rough year in his football career, Eric Decker is feeling exceptionally grateful to ring in 2017 thanks to his wife, Jessie James Decker and their two kids, Vivianne and Eric II.
The New York Jets player—who suffered a season-ending injury in October—took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a photo of his babies with a sweet message for Jessie and their family.
"#2016 has brought me so many joys, laughter, challenges and appreciation to my life!" he began, adding, "Having football taken from me and going thru 2 surgeries has made me step back and be thankful for everything I have in my life! To live in the moment and take nothing for granted!"
He continued, "Mostly, I am thankful for my mama bear @jessiejamesdecker and these cheese-in nuggets we created! They are my heart, my purpose and my motivation! Y'all enjoy your night! Take a moment and reflect on where u are and what your purpose is!"
Jessie also took to Instagram to share a New Year's Eve post, giving her man a big kiss.
"Happy New Year to my best friend," she captioned the sweet snap.
Meanwhile, the couple has been hinting at having more kids lately. In November, Jessie shared a photo of their son on Instagram, writing, "Let's make more of these @edeck87.."
Before that, over the summer, E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with the lovebirds about their plans to expand the Decker clan.
"I'm not planning on it, but he could do what he wants and get me knocked up again so we'll see what happens," Jessie joked. "We're going to take it easy for a little bit, but you never know. Something could happen."
Eric added, "We got our girl, we got our boy and we kind of completed the family right now. We're going to slow down and enjoy."