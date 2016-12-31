TCM Plans 24-Hour Debbie Reynolds Marathon in 2017

Debbie Reynolds is getting her due.

Turner Classic Movies is joining networks like ABC and Logo by celebrating the career highlights of the acting legend, announcing a full 24 hours of Reynolds beloved films to be aired Friday, Jan. 27. A small selection of the 84-year-old actress' film and television work is already available on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, as well as premium cable networks like HBO.

But TCM is a fitting network for the actress. "I watch Turner Classic Movies every night," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2015 interview. "What would I do without TCM?"



Here is the network's complete schedule: