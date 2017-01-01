2017 Midseason Premiere Calendar: Find Out When All Your Favorites Return & New Shows Start

The new year is upon us!

That means it's time for new TV, and the return of new episodes of our favorite shows. There are approximately 500 shows (or 455 in 2016, to be exact) on TV, so to help you out with that tangled web of television insanity, we've put together a helpful calendar of all the premieres to look forward to this winter and spring. 

Below, you'll find the premiere dates of everything from Sherlock to The Bachelor to Scandal and everything else you could possibly need. 

The Mick

Fox

January

Sunday, Jan. 1

The Mick series premiere (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Ransom series premiere (8:30 p.m.) (CBS)
Sherlock season premiere (9 p.m.) (PBS)
Conviction (10 p.m.) (ABC) 

Monday, Jan. 2

The Bachelor season premiere (8 p.m.) (ABC)
New Celebrity Apprentice season premiere (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Masterchef Celebrity Showdown (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Shadowhunters season premiere (8 p.m.) (Freeform) 
Kevin Can Wait (8 p.m.) (CBS)
Man with a Plan (8:30 p.m.) (CBS)
Beyond series premiere (9 p.m.) (Freeform)
2 Broke Girls (9 p.m.) (CBS)
The Odd Couple (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Scorpion (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

New Girl (8 p.m.) (Fox)
The Wall series premiere (8 p.m.) (NBC) 
The Middle (8 p.m.) (ABC)
American Housewife (8:30 p.m.) (ABC)
Chicago Fire (9 p.m.) (NBC) 
Bones season premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Fresh Off the Boat (9 p.m.) (ABC)
The Real O'Neals (9:30 p.m.) (ABC)
Chicago P.D. (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Emerald City

NBC

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Blindspot (8 p.m.) (NBC)
The Goldbergs (8 p.m.) (ABC)
Lethal Weapon (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Speechless (8:30 p.m.) (ABC)
Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Star timeslot premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Modern Family (9 p.m.) (ABC)
Blackish (9:30 p.m.) (ABC)
Match Game (10 p.m.) (ABC)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season premiere (10 p.m.) (FXX) 
Man Seeking Woman season premiere (10:30 p.m.) (FXX) 

Thursday, Jan. 5

Superstore (8 p.m.) (NBC) 
Hell's Kitchen season premiere (8 p.m.) (Fox)
The Big Bang Theory (8 p.m.) (CBS)
The Good Place (8:30 p.m.) (NBC)
The Great Indoors (8:30 p.m.) (CBS)
Mom (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Nashville season premiere (9 p.m.) (CMT) 
Chicago Med (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m.) (CBS)
The Blacklist (10 p.m.) (NBC)
Pure Genius (10 p.m.) (CBS)
Portlandia season premiere (10 p.m.) (IFC)

Friday, Jan. 6

One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Rosewood (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Grimm season premiere (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Emerald City series premiere (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Sleepy Hollow season premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (8 p.m.) (HBO)

This Is Us

NBC

Sunday, Jan. 8

The 74th Annual Golden Globes (8 p.m.) (NBC)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

This Is Us (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (10 p.m.) (ABC)
Taboo series premiere (10 p.m.) (FX) 

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Schitt's Creek season premiere (8 p.m.) (Pop)
Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce season premiere (10 p.m.) (Bravo)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (10:30 p.m.) (TBS) 

Thursday, Jan. 12

My Kitchen Rules series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Colony season premiere (10 p.m.) (USA) 

Friday, Jan. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m.) (NBC)

Homeland, Season 4 Finale

David Bloomer/SHOWTIME

Sunday, Jan. 15

Homeland season premiere (9 p.m.) (Showtime)
The Young Pope series premiere (9 p.m.) (HBO)
Victoria series premiere (9 p.m.) (PBS)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Teachers season premiere (10 p.m.) (TVLand) 
Throwing Shade (10:30 p.m.) (TVLand)

Thursday, Jan. 19

Grey's Anatomy (8 p.m.) (ABC)
Scandal season premiere (9 p.m.) (ABC)
How to Get Away with Murder (10 p.m.) (ABC)
Baskets (10 p.m.) (FX)

Saturday, Jan. 21

Beaches remake (8 p.m.) (Lifetime)

Riverdale

The CW

Sunday, Jan. 22

Mercy Street (8 p.m.) (PBS)
Hunted series premiere (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Monday, Jan. 23

Supergirl (8 p.m.) (CW) 
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m.) (CW)
Quantico (10 p.m.) (ABC)

Tuesday, Jan. 24

The Flash (8 p.m.) (CW)
Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m.) (CW) 
Outsiders season premiere (9 p.m.) (WGN America)

Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Path season premiere (Hulu)
The Magicians (9 p.m.) (Syfy)
Suits (10 p.m.) (USA) 

Thursday, Jan. 26

Supernatural (8 p.m.) (CW) 
Riverdale series premiere (9 p.m.) (CW) 

Saturday, Jan. 28

Planet Earth II (9 p.m.) (BBC America)

 

Sunday, Jan. 29

Black Sails (9 p.m.) (Starz)

Tuesday, Jan. 31 

The Fosters (8 p.m.) (Freeform) 
Switched at Birth season premiere (9 p.m.) (Freeform)

Powerless

NBC

February 

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Arrow (8 p.m.) (CW)
The 100 season premiere (9 p.m.) (CW) 
Criminal Minds (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Code Black (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 2

Powerless series premiere (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Training Day series premiere (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Friday, Feb. 3

The Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

24: Legacy

Fox

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl LI (Fox)
24: Legacy series premiere (10 p.m.) (Fox)

Monday, Feb. 6

APB (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Imposters series premiere (10 p.m.) (Bravo)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Legion series premiere (10 p.m.) (FX)

Thursday, Feb. 9

Masterchef Jr. season premiere (8 p.m.) (Fox)

Friday, Feb. 10

The Vampire Diaries (8 p.m.) (CW) 
Reign (9 p.m.) (CW) 

The Walking Dead

AMC

Sunday, Feb. 12 

The Walking Dead (9 p.m.) (AMC)
Girls season premiere (10 p.m.) (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver (11 p.m.) (HBO)

Tuesday, Feb. 14 

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Doubt series premiere (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 19

The Good Fight series premiere (8 p.m.) (CBS All Access)
Big Little Lies series premiere (9 p.m.) (HBO)
Billions (10 p.m.) (Showtime)
Crashing series premiere (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)

Thursday, Feb. 23

The Blacklist: Redemption series premiere (8 p.m.) (NBC)

Monday, Feb. 27

The Voice season premiere (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Taken series premiere (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Iron Fist, Finn Jones

Netflix

March

Sunday, March 5

Chicago Justice (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Shades of Blue (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Tuesday, March 7

Trial & Error (9:30 p.m.) (NBC)

Wednesday, March 8

Survivor (8 p.m.) (CBS)
Designated Survivor (10 p.m.) (ABC)

Friday, March 17

Marvel's Iron Fist (Netflix)
The Originals season premiere (8 p.m.) (CW) 

Wednesday, March 29

Harlots series premiere (Hulu)

iZombie

Hulu

April

Sunday, April 2

Call the Midwife (8 p.m.) (PBS)

Tuesday, April 4

iZombie season premiere (8 p.m.) (CW)

Tuesday, April 18

Pretty Little Liars (8 p.m.) (Freeform)

Friday, April 21

The Amazing Race (8 p.m.) (CBS)
Blue Bloods (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Tuesday, April 25

Great News series premiere (9 p.m.) (NBC)

Friday, April 28 

Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m.) (CBS)

TBD: Outlander, The Leftovers, Game of Thrones, Veep, American Gods

