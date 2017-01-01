The new year is upon us!

That means it's time for new TV, and the return of new episodes of our favorite shows. There are approximately 500 shows (or 455 in 2016, to be exact) on TV, so to help you out with that tangled web of television insanity, we've put together a helpful calendar of all the premieres to look forward to this winter and spring.

Below, you'll find the premiere dates of everything from Sherlock to The Bachelor to Scandal and everything else you could possibly need.