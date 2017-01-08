E! News
E! News
You've enjoyed our sneak peeks from the E! studio and from Saturday's red carpet prep, and tonight's the night!
E! Live 360 launches on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet this evening, putting you in the heart of all the A-list action at the Beverly Hilton.
Presented by AT&T, E Live 360 is a totally immersive only available on the E! News app.
Our multi-channel event covers the red carpet from all angles, and your E! Live 360 host Will Marfuggi will be pointing out the all must-see moments as they're happening, so there's no chance of FOMO.
Download the E! News app now at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and join us tonight at 6 p.m. PT/3 p.m. PT on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Golden Globes red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT this Sunday. Following the ceremony on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.