Run-DMC Sues Wal-Mart, Amazon and Jet for $50 Million

It's tricky, all right.

Run-DMC filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York Thursday, accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission. Documents show founding member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels was listed as the plaintiff in the suit.

The musician's complaint alleges that the defendants are "advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products" in Run-DMC's trademarked name. In doing so, McDaniels says, the vendors "confuse the public as to the source of origin and endorsement of its products." The knockoffs listed include hats, glasses, patches, shirts, wallets and other items.