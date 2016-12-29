If there's one thing fans have learned about Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher this week, it's the simple fact that these two stars had one incredible bond.

When E! News confirmed that the Singin' in the Rain star had passed away, her son Todd Fisher revealed that his mom simply wanted to "be with Carrie."

And when looking back at her 2013 autobiography titled Unsinkable, Debbie voiced her fears at losing one of her children.

"It's not natural to outlive your child," she wrote in the book via the Telegraph. "This has always been my greatest fear."