Trendsetters at Work: The Muse

What is a typical day like for you?

I travel about 20 percent of the time, and the 80 percent where I'm in NYC can get pretty busy. Right now, a typical day might start at 8:30 a.m. with my inbox, followed by an internal 2017 planning meeting, a C-level interview for an executive role, a meeting or call with one of our partners, investors or the reporters and analysts who cover The Muse, and potentially a few minutes set aside to dig into a big initiative or idea for our business. It's not uncommon for me to go from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the office straight through, break for dinner, and then get back to it from 9 to 1 a.m. answering emails. Luckily, I love what I do.

Do you have any celeb clients?

Tyra Banks was one of our early investors, and a number of business celebrities have written for and contributed to The Muse, from Arianna Huffington to the sitting US Secretary of Labor. On the flip side, some of the companies who partner with us to hire employees off The Muse's platform are semi-celebrities in their own right. Those clients include Facebook, Slack, Dropbox, Goldman Sachs, Capital One, The Gap, Target, Conde Nast & more.

What's the most daring career risk you've ever taken?

There were a lot of those in the early days! I gave up a steady paycheck to launch The Muse out of my living room in Brooklyn, and it was over 12 months before I got another dime in income. Those were some scary days. What's more, most people I knew thought I was crazy. A lot of investors turned me down, and many said I should concentrate on a more sexy or interesting industry or get a real job. Needless to say, they were wrong.