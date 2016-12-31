"The concept is that this is a great, quick treatment. It takes a half-hour to do right before your event. Your makeup will go on beautifully and you have this really natural, smooth glow," he said. He even admitted to having a few Hollywood clients who are known to pop in right before an audition to give them an extra boost of confidence.

What does the $125 express treatment entail? No, you're not dousing your skin with actual bubbly (you'll be doing enough of that on New Year's Eve). It's a three-step process, starting with a mild peel. "The peel itself is made of the acids that are found in champagnes and wine," explained the expert. It basically gives that surface-level polish to coax out a lovely glow and gives that nice level of exfoliation," he elaborated.