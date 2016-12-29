Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery Welcome Baby No. 3

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for March of Dimes
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery are now the proud parents of three, her rep confirms to E! News.
"Family and baby are all doing great," the Grey's Anatomy actress' rep told Us Weekly Thursday, shortly after pictures of Ivery hiking with his newborn child were published by The Daily Mail. Details, including the baby's measurements, name, sex and weight, have not yet been revealed.
The couple, who wed in 2007, are already parents to Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, while her second daughter arrived via surrogate in 2014.
Shortly after she became a mom seven years ago, Pompeo told E! News it was "challenging" to balance her personal and professional commitments. "You know, I have my days where I feel really guilty that I've been here every day if I have to work a lot," she said at the time. "But the truth is I'm in a very blessed situation; I am so lucky. First of all, I am so lucky to live in a country where a girl like me can make this kind of living, achieve her dreams and reach her goals."
"I don't think anywhere else in the world can girls have the freedom that we do here to have these amazing careers and be mothers," she said. "So first, I'll say it really isn't a challenge. With respect to the women in the rest of the world, I think we're very lucky. All working moms have their challenges, and I'm incredibly lucky compared to most. I can afford help and I'm fortunate where I can bring her here if I miss her...I think everything in my life is a blessing. I've got my little challenges, but they're insignificant compared to what real working moms go through."
Not long after the arrival of her second daughter, Pompeo appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to describe her top-secret surrogacy process. "This is an incredible thing to do with your life, to give the gift of carrying someone's child. I am forever grateful and feel very blessed and grateful to her—she who will remain anonymous," the actress said. "I was there with her when they inseminated her, and we held hands. I looked into the microscope and I saw the embryo."
"I saw the baby, and they put it in a thingy and they inseminated her," Pompeo revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel. "And then we held hands and we prayed, we talked to God, and if she was meant to be. He said he was going to try to help us out and now we have a gorgeous baby girl."
Pompeo has yet to comment on the arrival of Baby No. 3 via her social media accounts.