Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Opens Up About His Mom's Final Hours

When it came to Debbie Reynolds' final hours, the Hollywood icon had one heartfelt wish: She wanted to be with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Shortly after news broke that the Singin' in the Rain star had passed away, Todd Fisher opened up to E! News about his mom's mindset.

"She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning," he shared with E! News. "More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress."

Todd continued, "She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event."