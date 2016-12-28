Joely Fisher is in mourning after the passing of another loved one.
Shortly after E! News confirmed that Debbie Reynolds had passed away, the actress took to social media to share an emotional message.
"Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable..." she wrote to her followers Wednesday evening.
Soon after news broke that Debbie was transported to a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering from a stroke, Joely headed to Twitter and shared a special memory.
"God speed mama," she wrote while sharing a throwback photo of herself and Debbie on the red carpet for HBO's Wishful Drinking back in 2010.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
On Wednesday evening, Debbie's son Todd Fisher confirmed to E! News that the Hollywood icon had passed away. "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning," he shared. No official cause of death was immediately available.
The heartbreaking loss comes one day after Debbie's daughter Carrie Fisher passed away in a Los Angeles hospital. Hours after the news broke, Joely expressed her pain in a Twitter post.
"Breaking my silence with a broken heart…the unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today," she tweeted. "How dare you take her away from us."
During her nearly 70-year career in the spotlight, Debbie made her mark both on the big and small screen. Perhaps her most memorable role was as the spunky and sweet-voiced Kathy Selden in the 1952 film Singin' in the Rain.
"I think it really related to young people. They like it because it has life and the story is so simple," she once shared with AFI. "Actually, the character was a lot like me, Debbie. At the time I was 17, this was a young girl who was wanting to be a dancer, wanting to be in show business."
Fortunately, she was able to accomplish those dreams and more during her praised career. You will be missed, Debbie.