Are T.I. and Tiny over for good? Not so fast...

E! News reported yesterday that the "Money Talk" rapper's wife filed for divorce after six years of marriage, but as our sources reveal, this development is nothing new for the often hot and cold couple.

"One minute they love each other and the next minute they want to kill each other," an insider explains to E! News, confirming that T.I. and Tiny did indeed celebrate Christmas together alongside their kids. "They're great parents," the source adds.

The pair has three children together, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris. Tiny, who was born Tameka Cottle, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship. Cottle has three stepchildren from her marriage to T.I., born Clifford Harris Jr., named Messiah, Domani and Deyjah Harris.