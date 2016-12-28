Debbie Reynolds has been hospitalized a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The 84-year-old actress had just recently mourned the Star Wars star online along with her son Todd Fisher.

Reynolds was rushed to a hospital via ambulance Wednesday afternoon. She was transported in fair to serious condition, E! News has learned. Reynolds was with her son Todd Fisher inside a house at the time and felt unwell, prompting a 911 call to report she had suffered a possible stroke, TMZ reported. Reynolds' rep and Todd had no immediate comment.