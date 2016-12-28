With a beautiful wife and an adorable baby girl in his arms, there's not much else John Legend could wish for on his birthday!
Chrissy Teigen's hubby turned 38-years-old on Wednesday, ringing in his special day surrounded by the most important people in his life, including Teigen, baby Luna and her grandma, Vilailuck Teigen.
The family flew to Florida to take in some stunning views while celebrating the singer, but the location aside, he couldn't help but show his fans and followers his absolute favorite gift: his 8-month-old daughter.
He shared two photos with his little one. In the first, Legend sits with Luna on his lap, smiling from ear to ear as she leans up against him.
He also posted a selfie with the baby, flashing that same, happy smile as she looks precious, staring off behind the camera.
Finally, he shared the view from his room, showing an infinity pool that overlooks the glistening ocean on a sunshine-filled day.
"Thank you for all the birthday wishes!" he wrote. "Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful."
This is the first birthday Legend has been able to ring in with his child, who was born in April.
The family also just celebrated her very first Christmas, sharing photos and videos of her opening gifts and rocking a precious Santa onesie.
In November, Teigen dished about looking forward to baby's first Christmas. "I can't wait for Luna to see our big Christmas tree up because...we've never really had a proper holiday season in a home before—we've always kind of been on the move or we tend to go on vacation during the holidays," Teigen told E! News.
"So this time, we are in the house, and I think she's going to be floored because she's like very into nature. I don't know how she's my daughter," Teigen laughed. "But she enjoys trees and leaves and the beach and I'm like, 'Who are you?' But I think for her, once she sees a tree indoors, I think we might have to keep it there the entire year. She's going to be very into it."
Well, we're sure she's enjoying their beach vacation right about now then! Happy Birthday to Legend!