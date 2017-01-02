Clear your schedules and clear your DVRs!

Welcome to 2017, a year of new beginnings and new TV shows, and E! News has your guide to all the small screen's best offerings in the beginning of this new year. And what better way to kick things off than by welcoming back The Bachelor and The New Celebrity Apprentice, both with new leading men (Nick Viall and Arnold Schwarzenegger), tonight?

But that's just the beginning, as there are a ton of returning favorites and new offerings to look forward to.