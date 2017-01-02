ABC, CW, Netflix
ABC, CW, Netflix
Clear your schedules and clear your DVRs!
Welcome to 2017, a year of new beginnings and new TV shows, and E! News has your guide to all the small screen's best offerings in the beginning of this new year. And what better way to kick things off than by welcoming back The Bachelor and The New Celebrity Apprentice, both with new leading men (Nick Viall and Arnold Schwarzenegger), tonight?
But that's just the beginning, as there are a ton of returning favorites and new offerings to look forward to.
While viewers will sadly be saying goodbye to several shows, including Girls, Pretty Little and The Vampire Diaries, we're excited for people to finally see the CW's Riverdale, one of our favorite new shows of the year. (Think Archie with a Gossip Girl-meets-Twin Peaks vibe.)
We're also very excited over the return of Olivia Pope & co. to TGIT's line-up as Scandal after a far-too-long-for-our-liking hiatus and the TV debuts of two our our favorite big screen leading ladies: Reese Witherspoon in HBO's Little Big Lies and Drew Barrymore in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet.
So click through our brand-new gallery to find out which 20 TV shows and events you need to look out for in the beginning of 2017.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)