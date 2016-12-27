The Force has always been with Carrie Fisher.

In wake of the Hollywood icon's untimely passing early Tuesday morning, a Star Wars audition tape has resurfaced that proves Fisher was born to play Princess Leia Organa.

In the grainy, black and white footage, Carrie, then only 19-years-old, reads for the part of the Rebel Alliance leader opposite Harrison Ford. Despite being nearly 15 years younger than her future co-star, Carrie's star quality shines alongside the veteran actor.

Little did she know then, but George Lucas casting Fisher in the role would singlehandedly launch her acting career and cement her fame for decades to come. Carrie went on to reprise Princess Leia in four more Star Wars films, most recently in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. According to multiple outlets, Carrie wrapped filming on Star Wars: Episode VIII prior to her death.