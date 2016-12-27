Not even an Olympic athlete can prevent Stassi Schroeder from raising a glass to singlehood.

As the Vanderpump Rules star continues her quest to stay single for one whole year, SUR's former waitress decided to appear on Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss to talk about the crazy dating world.

Along the way, she couldn't help but reveal a famous face she came across on the Raya dating app. Anybody know a guy named Ryan Lochte?

"I've seen some people on it," she confessed on the podcast. "That swimmer, I only liked it because I thought this is probably the most stupid person I've ever seen on TV and I wanted to see what he'd say and so I did it and what he wrote was ‘hey.'"