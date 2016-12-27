Mark Hamill is "devastated" over the loss of Carrie Fisher.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker opposite Fisher as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, was among the first cast members to comment on her tragic death. Tweeting a picture of himself and his co-star in costume, Hamill said "no words" could describe how he was feeling.

Later, in a statement to E! News, Hamill expressed his grief in a lengthy statement about the late actress.

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all—whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away," he shared.

"Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh."

Hamill isn't the only one feeling a disturbance in the Force.