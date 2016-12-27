Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez on Instagram: Is Drake to Blame?

Larry Busacca/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Rihanna just made a not-so covert statement regarding her thoughts on Drakeand Jennifer Lopez.
Instagram devotees noticed that over the weekend the "Love On the Brain" songstress hit J.Lo with the dreaded unfollow, causing many to believe Jennifer went against girl code and romanced (or still is romancing) her friend's ex-boyfriend.
The rapper and Lopez sparked relationship speculation earlier this month when after attending two of her Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, Drizzy hosted a super exclusive gathering that Jennifer just so happened to attend. An insider told E! News it was "a super intimate dinner" held at celeb-loved spot Delilah in West Hollywood, and the pair reportedly ducked out together.
As for Jennifer and Rihanna's friendship, these two seemingly go way back.
Earlier this year, the Barbadian beauty gifted Lopez with a pair of navy boots from her design collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. In a handwritten note to the "On the Floor" singer, Rih called Jennifer "the baddest," adding, "Because I know you're gonna wear them better than me!!!"
Lopez loved the thigh-high heels so much, she ended up wearing them in her music video for "Ain't Your Mama," and Rihanna took to Instagram with a gracious message for her pal: "Thanks for the support! I'm having such a f--king moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!!!"
Then in March 2015, Jennifer caught up with E! News about her Home co-star. "I'm a huge Rihanna fan…and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love, because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet," the 47-year-old mother of two told us.
Asked whether she would ever do a duet with the Grammy winner, Lopez replied, "Absolutely! Who wouldn't?!"
Not all love is lost between Jennifer and Rihanna, though. It appears Lopez does indeed still follow the singer as well as Drake, and he too follows Lopez and his on-again, off-again love. As for Rihanna, she does not follow Drake.
Talk about an exhausting love triangle.