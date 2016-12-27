George Lucas, who cast Carrie as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope, also shared his memories with E! News. "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved," he said in a statement. "In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans."

The 72-year-old director added, "She will be missed by all."