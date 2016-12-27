Garry Shandling's Cause of Death Revealed

More than nine months after Garry Shandling passed away, the cause of his death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, the beloved comedian died from pulmonary thrombosis. The report further specifies that a blood clot had traveled from his leg to his lungs.

Shandling, who was 66 years old at the time of his death, also had a combination of drugs in his system—Xanax and pain killers (the latter of which he was said to be taking following a dental procedure).