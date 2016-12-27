Garry Shandling's Cause of Death Revealed

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation
More than nine months after Garry Shandling passed away, the cause of his death has been revealed.
According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, the beloved comedian died from pulmonary thrombosis. The report further specifies that a blood clot had traveled from his leg to his lungs.
Shandling, who was 66 years old at the time of his death, also had a combination of drugs in his system—Xanax and pain killers (the latter of which he was said to be taking following a dental procedure).
E! News reported at the time that Shandling's doctors believed that he passed away from a heart attack, however, he had no history or heart problems nor was he suffering from any illnesses.
The late actor was rushed to Providence Saint John's Health Center mid-March after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at Shandling's listed home address.
He was alive at the time of the ambulance report, but tragically passed away after arriving at the hospital.
Shortly after the news of his death, a slew of comedians spoke out about how influential and inspiring Shandling was for their own careers.
In fact, Conan O'Brien gave a powerful monologue about Shandling on his late-night show, saying, "I'm thinking about Garry Shandling the person. He was obviously hysterically funny, pretty much all of the time, but he was also extremely sensitive, he was complicated, and he had a ton of empathy for other people. I want to make that point. That this is something in this business, in comedy, that is very rare. He really did care about other people."