"That's the Carrie I'll always remember: the dutiful standard-bearer of childhood dreams with a the wicked sense of humor and a way with words. She didn't want to get paid for her role in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back; instead, she asked that we buy her these antique beaver chairs," the director said. At the time, Fisher joked, "Beaver seems an appropriate currency for this movie."

Smith's love affair with Fisher continued for years. "When she was a guest on Season 1 of our Hulu show Spoilers, Carrie curled up in the throne like she belonged there," he said, referencing the picture he shared with his fans just after her death. "And she did: after all, she was royalty."