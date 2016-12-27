Newspix/REX/Shutterstock
New details surrounding George Michael's death have been revealed.
The "Careless Whisper" singer's boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, announced on Twitter Monday that was the one who discovered the 53-year-old pop icon's dead body in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day. "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."
Fawaz opened up to the U.K.'s The Daily Telegraph Tuesday in his first interview since Michael's passing. "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," he said. "We don't know what happened yet."
Michael's rep said the singer died of heart failure and passed away "peacefully." Investigators later told E! News there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the pop singer's death.
"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined," said Fawaz, who began dating the "Father Figure" musician in 2011. "I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."
Of course, Fawaz is not the only one in mourning.
Kenny Goss, whom Michael dated for 13 years, issued a statement Monday afternoon. "I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long-time love George Michael has passed. He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man," Goss, 58, told E! News. "The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."
Michael's sudden passing came at a time when he was preparing to return to the public eye. In September, Sony announced an anniversary reissue of Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 would be going on sale in 2017. To coincide with the album's re-release, Showtime announced it would be airing the Phillip Smith-directed film Freedom: George Michael, which tells the story of the making of Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1—including Michael's court battle with Sony—and the events surrounding the loss of his partner, Anselmo Feleppo, after the album's release in 1990.
Tony Bennett, Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Liam Gallagher, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elton John, Tatjana Patitz, Mark Ronson, Christy Turlington and Stevie Wonder contributed to the film, which Michael himself narrated.