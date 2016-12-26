Getty Images
James Kennedy is remembering his godfather George Michael after the musician was found dead in his home.
With help from social media, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a childhood photo with the man known for hit songs like "Faith," "Careless Whisper" and many others.
"Rest In Peace George. I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years," James shared in his first post. "I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you."
James also shared a photo of his dad and George with the caption, "Dad and Yog... ‘God takes angels when he needs them.' Thank you all for your messages, bless you all. Dad, I'll be with you soon and can't wait. I love you."
According to reports, George was close friends with James' dad Andros Georgiou for many years. They would later have a falling out.
Back in 2015, however, James wished the performer a happy birthday while expressing a desire to meet again. "I know it's been a long time, you're in my prayers," he wrote. "See you soon one day I hope."
On Christmas Day, George's publicist confirmed to BBC that the singer-songwriter had passed away peacefully at home at the age of 53. Since the news broke, dozens of musicians including Elton John and Madonna have shared their memories and praise for a performer gone too soon.
Several supermodels featured in George's iconic music video for "Freedom!" also shared their tributes on social media.
"Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael's #Freedom90video," Cindy Crawford shared. "His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George."
Naomi Campbell added, "My condolences to the family and loved ones, you will never know how many lives you touched with your soulful voice and your fight for LGBT rights . Stand Tall George, the Angels are awaiting you !!! May you Rest In Peace."