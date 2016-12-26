Nick Cannon has a true friend in Kevin Hart.

While spending the Christmas holiday in a Los Angeles hospital, the America's Got Talent judge got a special visit from a famous Hollywood face.

Knock, knock! Mr. Hart is here to deliver some holiday cheer.

"So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself," the comedian shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible."

As for Nick, he totally felt the positive energy as he expressed his gratitude for Kevin and all of his fans on social media.