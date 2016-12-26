Nick Cannon has a true friend in Kevin Hart.
While spending the Christmas holiday in a Los Angeles hospital, the America's Got Talent judge got a special visit from a famous Hollywood face.
Knock, knock! Mr. Hart is here to deliver some holiday cheer.
"So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself," the comedian shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible."
As for Nick, he totally felt the positive energy as he expressed his gratitude for Kevin and all of his fans on social media.
"Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today!" he wrote. "Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back... it's about to be #Ncredible."
Just a few days ago, the Wild 'N Out host gave fans a warning that he wasn't going to be able to celebrate the holidays in the comfort of his own home. Instead, he was going to stay in a hospital amid lupus complications.
"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas," he shared. "All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior."
Nick's hospital stay comes just a few short days after he took time out of his schedule to visit a Children's Hospital in Washington. At the time, he showed no signs that he wasn't feeling his best. Instead, he was feeling gratitude for being able to bring a smile to a few deserving kids.
"@therealdickgregory and I just took an impromptu trip to the Children's Hospital to visit some beautiful spirits!" he shared on Instagram. "This is what life's vibrations is truly about, not fame, not money, not power... Giving and receiving unconditional love. #AmazingDay #Ncredible #Wisdom."
Get well soon, Nick!