Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are typically a very private couple, but this holiday season they let their fans get a good look at just how happy they are together.
It all began when Liam celebrated Christmas early with his fiancée's family, posing by the tree alongside Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. Little did fans know that the Cyrus family gathering was only the beginning of the couple's Christmas bashes. Next up was the Hemsworth family party, where Liam and Miley hung out with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.
The foursome wore a wild variety of ugly Christmas sweaters, but it was the pictures of Liam and Miley together that made fans swoon. They've only been spotted together at a handful of public events, so any pictures offered we have to double tap immediately. The Last Song co-stars made funny faces while showing off their spirited sweaters, reminding their followers once more how in love they really are. Despite the coordinated outfits and funny faces, Miley and Liam keep the PDA to a minimum...until now.
Liam broke their no-PDA rule and shared a picture of Miley giving him a kiss on the cheek. On his other side is his mom Leonie Hemsworth. "Whatever," Liam captioned the pic.
While he might be playing it cool, fans are not. "Breathing is hard this is perfect," one user commented.
"Couple of the millennium," another wrote.
It's safe to say that Liam and Miley won Christmas this year.