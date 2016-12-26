The adorable picture features newborn Phoenix holding onto his mom's hand.

Nick and Vanessa announced in September that they were expecting their third child together, but they didn't reveal until November that they were having a baby boy. Vanessa shared a video on Instagram that not only revealed to her followers that they were going to have a boy, but also broke the news to her hubby!

In the video, the 98 Degrees crooner approached the couple's home as he told Vanessa, "I knew you knew!" Cue the boy band's iconic jam "All Because of You." Nick embraced their 4-year-old son Camden, who was holding a giant blue balloon, before kissing Vanessa and their little girl Brooklyn. Too sweet!