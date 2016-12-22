A video posted by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

Kristen Doute SURe is feeling grateful this Christmas weekend.

On Wednesday evening, things weren't looking good for the Vanderpump Rules star when her beloved dog went missing after jumping over the patio of a sitter's home in West Hollywood, Calif.

"Bowie got out. 17lb Beagle/Chihuahua mix," she wrote to her followers. "Microchipped but no tag on him...please check if you see a BEAGLE/CHIHUAHUA. It's raining."

Kristen added, "He will be hiding somewhere, a garage or backyard @weho Daily LOST BEAGLE MIX named Bowie."