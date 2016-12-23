The good news? Marshawn Lynch is coming to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The bad news? The former Seattle Seahawks running back is the squad's only witness in a mass convict escape—and he isn't a very good one.

"Let's just say I talk too much," Lynch teases in this first look at the special one-hour fall finale of the Fox comedy, exclusive to E! News. He's not kidding. In the clip, he prattles on to an increasingly befuddled Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) about Santa Claus, sleeping with the fan on, and sausage quesadillas.

"What is going on?" Diaz asks. Indeed.