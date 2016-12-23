John P Fleenor/FOX
The good news? Marshawn Lynch is coming to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The bad news? The former Seattle Seahawks running back is the squad's only witness in a mass convict escape—and he isn't a very good one.
"Let's just say I talk too much," Lynch teases in this first look at the special one-hour fall finale of the Fox comedy, exclusive to E! News. He's not kidding. In the clip, he prattles on to an increasingly befuddled Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) about Santa Claus, sleeping with the fan on, and sausage quesadillas.
"What is going on?" Diaz asks. Indeed.
"He's a natural," Terry Crews says, praising the guest star. "With acting, it's about not acting. When you're just yourself, it's authentic. It's real."
"It sounds like I'll be needing to get another role," Lynch jokes. Hey, maybe he is a natural!
To see Lynch in action—and Braugher's hilarious dismissal of his "hobbies"—be sure to check out the video above.
A visit from an NFL star isn't the only big thing to look forward to in the two-part fall finale. As the man hunt for the escaped convicts carries on, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) bet one another on who can capture the most—and the loser has to move into the winner's apartment. And with only one fugitive still on the lam, Jake will enlist a surprising ally. You know what that means—get ready for a return of a familiar face!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's hour-long fall finale airs on a special night and time, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.