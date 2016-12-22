Kesha is looking forward to new beginnings.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional message with her fans and followers about her rocky year in 2016, referencing everything that's happened in the lawsuit between her and Dr. Luke, which has kept her from releasing new music.
"Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears," she began. "Never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true."
She continued, "Please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it."
Kesha then offered her blessings for the holiday season and how she plans to move forward in 2017. "Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y'all."
While the singer has been able to perform at certain events (like the 2016 Billboard Music Awards), she hasn't been able to release new music due to her contract with Dr. Luke and Sony. She sued the producer in 2014, claiming sexual assault and battery and seeking to invalidate recording contracts she had signed with him. In a countersuit, he called her allegations "defamatory" and claimed he was being extorted. Kesha sought a preliminary injunction that would allow her to release music outside of Dr. Luke's authority; however, a judge denied the request in February.
Over the summer, the singer filed to dismiss her lawsuit against Dr. Luke in California as her lawyer explained she plans to appeal the judgement and move forward with other legal claims in New York.
Luckily, Sony came with good news in October, promising fans Kesha's new music is just over the horizon.
"Creating a new album takes time, and everyone's goal is to deliver a high quality album consistent with Kesha's past releases," the company said in a statement. "We hope to share exciting new music with Kesha's fans soon."