Kesha is looking forward to new beginnings.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional message with her fans and followers about her rocky year in 2016, referencing everything that's happened in the lawsuit between her and Dr. Luke, which has kept her from releasing new music.

"Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears," she began. "Never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true."